DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'

DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 15 2022, 06:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 15 2022, 06:40 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Affirming support for India's G20 presidency, UN's deputy secretary general Amina J Mohammed on Tuesday said the country's leadership can help keep the grouping together and speed up work on green goals.

Read more

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Toon
DH Cartoon
G20
G20 summit

What's Brewing

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes

DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'

DH Toon | Using data for 'public good'

Peru declares nationwide state of emergency

Peru declares nationwide state of emergency

WHO chief hopes Covid won't be emergency next year

WHO chief hopes Covid won't be emergency next year

Jr NTR, Ram Charan top UK’s South Asian celebrity list

Jr NTR, Ram Charan top UK’s South Asian celebrity list

Arjun Tendulkar slams ton on debut in Ranji Trophy

Arjun Tendulkar slams ton on debut in Ranji Trophy

Aryan Khan, AB In-Bev to launch their own vodka brand

Aryan Khan, AB In-Bev to launch their own vodka brand

Tawang Clash: Remote, undefined India-China border

Tawang Clash: Remote, undefined India-China border

 