DH Toon | Vaccine politics not vaccine research takes front seat

While ‘cash for votes’ is all too familiar in the country, the BJP has introduced a new inducement -- ‘vaccine for votes’ -- in the Bihar elections in an obvious attempt to exploit the electorate’s fear over a pandemic that has cumulatively affected over 7.5 million people in the country and taken over 117,000 lives so far. Releasing the party’s poll manifesto, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the people of Bihar would be provided Covid-19 vaccination free of cost.

Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday released BJP's manifesto in Patna for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. In the manifesto, the saffron party has promised free Covid-19 vaccine to all in the state.

It has also promised jobs to 19 lakh people in Bihar.

