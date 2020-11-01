DH Toon | Vaccine politics not vaccine research takes front seat

DH Toon | Vaccine politics trumps research in India

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Nov 01 2020, 07:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2020, 07:42 ist

While ‘cash for votes’ is all too familiar in the country, the BJP has introduced a new inducement -- ‘vaccine for votes’ -- in the Bihar elections in an obvious attempt to exploit the electorate’s fear over a pandemic that has cumulatively affected over 7.5 million people in the country and taken over 117,000 lives so far. Releasing the party’s poll manifesto, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the people of Bihar would be provided Covid-19 vaccination free of cost.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Bihar
Vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine

