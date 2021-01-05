DH Toon | Vaccine risk factor: Political side effects

Hours after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave its approval to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use on Sunday, a political war erupted over the rollout. The DCGI nod to Covaxin was seen in violation of standard clinical practice as there was no efficacy data for the vaccine.

While the Opposition targeted the Modi government over “premature” approval of the indigenously-developed Covaxin and fears of impotency post-vaccination, BJP leaders hit back at the “vaccine sceptics”. Here a look at who said what:

Read more