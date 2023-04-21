DH Toon | Vande Bharat PR exercise

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Apr 21 2023, 04:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 04:34 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Railways officials have decided to operate a Vande Bharat train in Kerala, and a rake was brought to the state. The unexpected move is being viewed as a "political masterstroke" by the BJP to win over the people of the state in its desperate quest to open an electoral account here.

