DH Toon | 'Wave of hate engulfs India'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Feb 13 2022, 08:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2022, 08:08 ist

In this heady age of ‘nation-building’, it’s worth asking the question: What makes a nation? Is it people brought together to applaud the pomp and circumstance of a military parade? Or glorying in some achievement conjured up by the University of WhatsApp, perhaps a ‘Unesco award’ for the best national anthem? Or, going further back, feeling joy in grain self-sufficiency or pride in a modern temple of India, a Bhakra Nangal Dam? Or in the high of winning a cricket World Cup?

