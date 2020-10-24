DH Toon | We're making headlines, this time in Bihar: J&K

With just five days left for the first phase of polls in Bihar, BJP has brought in the issue of abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in the poll discourse, putting the Opposition in a quandary on how to react on this issue.
DH Toon | We're making headlines... in Bihar: J&K
IPL 2020 KKR vs DC: SWOT Analysis
Disturbing history of research into tansgender identity
Death of sea life off Russia peninsula 'due to algae'
Hitler speeches sell at Munich auction despite demurs
Did You Know? Uranus has many mysterious rings
Tejashwi Yadav: From cricketer to Lalu’s political heir
WhatsApp now allows permanently mute chat notifications