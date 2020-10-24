DH Toon | We're making headlines, this time in Bihar: J&K

DH Toon | We're making headlines... in Bihar: J&K

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Oct 24 2020, 07:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2020, 07:05 ist

With just five days left for the first phase of polls in Bihar, BJP has brought in the issue of abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir in the poll discourse, putting the Opposition in a quandary on how to react on this issue.

Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Narendra Modi
Article 370
DH Cartoon
Jammu and Kashmir

