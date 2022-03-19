DH Toon | 'We're the number one!'

More than two months after the government asked television monitoring agency BARC to resume publishing ratings of news channels and 18 months after it was forced to suspend the job following an alleged scam, the agency on Thursday released data for the 10th week of 2022.
The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) was forced to suspend ratings in October 2020 after allegations that channel ratings were rigged by a few influential broadcasters like Republic TV.
TRP manipulation surfaced when Mumbai police busted a racket based on complaints received from BARC and Hansa, a consumer insights company and one of the vendors of the agency, about "suspicious trends".
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The charm of Shashi Kapoor in English films
The tale of two Batmen
Russians blocked at US border, Ukrainians admitted
Tracking the trail of Kali's elusive beast
Japan fears fox demoness after 'killing stone' breaks
Never too late for 'transformational' climate action
Dalai Lama makes 1st public appearance after over 2 yrs
The case for a menstrual leave policy
In Pics | Tips to take care of skin & hair after Holi