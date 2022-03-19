DH Toon | 'We're the number one!'

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Mar 19 2022, 07:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2022, 07:48 ist

More than two months after the government asked television monitoring agency BARC to resume publishing ratings of news channels and 18 months after it was forced to suspend the job following an alleged scam, the agency on Thursday released data for the 10th week of 2022.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) was forced to suspend ratings in October 2020 after allegations that channel ratings were rigged by a few influential broadcasters like Republic TV.

TRP manipulation surfaced when Mumbai police busted a racket based on complaints received from BARC and Hansa, a consumer insights company and one of the vendors of the agency, about "suspicious trends".

