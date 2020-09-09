DH Toon | What happened to literacy?

According to viral visuals from several channels on social media, actor Rhea Chakraborty was seen being heckled and pushed by the media as she made her way to the NCB office for questioning, before her arrest, escorted by Mumbai Police over her involvement in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and procuring drugs for the late actor.

Media's behaviour was criticised by Twitter users, including celebrities from the fraternity who called it "disgusting".

A study by National Statistical Office (NSO) survey has pegged the overall literacy rate in the country at about 77.7 per cent. In rural areas, the literacy rate is 73.5 per cent compared to 87.7 per cent in urban areas of the country.

At the all-India level, the male literacy rate is higher at 84.7 per cent compared to 70.3 per cent among women.

