DH Toon | What is Netaji's legacy?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 30 2022, 05:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 05:16 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Political competition has curdled the simple pleasure of straightforward pride in the achievements of national icons, the latest being the controversies over who exerted what pressure and why to get the Narendra Modi government to install a temporary hologram of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on the vacant pedestal at India Gate and the "merging" of the Amar Jawan Jyoti after its removal to the National War Memorial where another eternal flame was already alight.

