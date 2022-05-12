DH Toon | What is sedition law to an ignorant govt?

DH Toon | What is sedition law to an ignorant government?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • May 12 2022, 06:12 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

With the Opposition targeting the Centre after the Supreme Court put on hold the application of sedition law, the BJP on Wednesday said the order must be viewed in the context of the overall positive suggestion of the government that it wishes to examine the matter which has been "duly accepted" by the court.

