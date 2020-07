Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda on Monday said that the Congress leader tries to politicise foreign policy issues by making statements that are "weak on facts" and "strong on mudslinging".

Read: One dynasty trying to destroy Prime Minister Modi: BJP chief JP Nadda slams Congress

Also Read: LAC dispute a Chinese design to attack 56-inch strongman's image, Rahul attacks PM Modi; BJP hits back