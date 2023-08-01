DH Toon | Whataboutery-o-scope

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the Narendra Modi government was "indifferent" to the pain and anguish of the people of violence-hit Manipur. The Congress chief said MPs of Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A who visited Manipur to assess the situation in the strife-torn state, heard heart-wrenching stories of pain from the people there. "While Manipur faced turmoil, the Modi government appeared indifferent," he said on Twitter while asserting that the divide between communities was "deeply concerning".
