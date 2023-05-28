DH Toon | What's in a name?

Amidst the boycott call by at least 20 opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament building which will house both the chambers of India’s federal bi-cameral legislature.

The Congress stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of the new Parliament building, saying "one man's ego and desire for self-promotion" has denied the first tribal woman president her constitutional privilege to inaugurate the complex.

