DH Toon | 'When' did India surpass UK?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 05 2022, 06:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 06:17 ist

India surpassed UK to become the fifth-biggest economy globally, a Bloomberg report revealed. As per the report, India has outpaced UK in the final three months of 2021 to end up at 5th position. According to GDP figures of IMF, India has extended its lead in the first quarter itself. 

What's Brewing

