DH Toon | When the Constituent Assembly debated regulating interplanetary travel

When they debated India’s Constitution, members of the Constituent Assembly did not just concern themselves with the matters of their time -- they were also shaping the nation’s future. Not just the immediate future but also far into it. Long before Star Trek was a glint in Gene Roddenberry’s eyes and science fiction taken seriously, a member of the Constituent Assembly sought a debate to make laws to regulate interplanetary space travel!

The topic was kicked off in unexpected circumstances. As the entries to List I of the Seventh Schedule (which lists out the topics on which Parliament alone could make laws) were being debated, an amendment was proposed by H V Kamath suggesting that among the topics, Parliament should also be specifically empowered to make laws regulating “interplanetary travel.” 

