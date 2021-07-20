DH Toon | When will govt listen to common man's SOS?

DH Toon | When will the government listen to common man's SOS?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jul 20 2021, 00:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 06:28 ist
Cartoon by Sajith Kumar

Pegasus snooping scandal snowballed into a political potboiler on Monday with latest revelations showed that Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Prahlad Patel, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, top Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee, election strategist Prashant Kishor and former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa were either spied or were potential targets.

Five friends and at least two aides of Rahul, 18 numbers of family and associates of Vaishnaw and Patel, a former close aide of Union Minister Smriti Irani, an aide of BJP leader Vasundhara Raje, late VHP leader Pravin Togadia and the sexual harassment victim and her husband in the case involving former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi were also in the leaked list of targets or potential targets of the snooping using Israeli spyware Pegasus, The Wire reported.

DH Toon
Pegasus

