DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana Ranaut

Right-wing supporters rushed to police stations to file cases against Vir Das for his viral video 'I come from two Indias', with the latest in Delhi, claiming that it has defamed the country and targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as the comedian strongly defended his actions, saying one should "not be fooled by edited snippets".
