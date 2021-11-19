DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana Ranaut

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar,
  • Nov 19 2021, 06:26 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 06:26 ist

Right-wing supporters rushed to police stations to file cases against Vir Das for his viral video 'I come from two Indias', with the latest in Delhi, claiming that it has defamed the country and targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as the comedian strongly defended his actions, saying one should "not be fooled by edited snippets".

