DH Toon | Who is the real NCP?

With barely few hours to go for the two parallel meetings of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - which would be a sort of litmus test for the warring camps - the war-of-nerves has intensified between the Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule group and the rebel Praful Patel-Ajit Pawar faction.

Post-noon on Tuesday, people would be able to gauge: who is the real NCP? At the time of going to Press, both sides were involved in securing their MLAs - but it appears that Ajit Pawar had the larger chunk of the legislators with him but his uncle’s skills and resolve cannot be taken lightly as the veteran is known to spring up surprises.

Read more