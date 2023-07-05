DH Toon | Who is the real NCP?

DH Toon | Who is the real NCP?

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 05 2023, 06:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 06:43 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

With barely few hours to go for the two parallel meetings of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) - which would be a sort of litmus test for the warring camps  - the war-of-nerves has intensified between the Sharad Pawar-Supriya Sule group and the rebel Praful Patel-Ajit Pawar faction.

Post-noon on Tuesday,  people would be able to gauge: who is the real NCP?  At the time of going to Press, both sides were involved in securing their MLAs - but it appears that Ajit Pawar had the larger chunk of the legislators with him but his uncle’s skills and resolve cannot be taken lightly as the veteran is known to spring up surprises. 

Read more 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mahrashtra
Ramesh Bais
NCP
Shiv Sena
Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar
Maharashtra politics
DH Toon

Related videos

What's Brewing

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Riding g-waves into the early universe

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Messi dominates discourse as Martinez visits Kolkata

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

Over 50,000 devotees visit Amarnath in first four days

Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022

Singapore's birth rate falls to record low in 2022

Early universe five times slower, study finds

Early universe five times slower, study finds

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

 