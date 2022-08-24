DH Toon | Who says Centre is not taking decisions on time?

DH Toon | Who says govt isn't taking decisions on time?

Sajith Kumar
  • Aug 24 2022, 03:09 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

The Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari was critical of the Narendra Modi-led central government for not taking timely decisions. Gadkari’s reproval of the Centre came following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s move not to include the veteran leader in its parliamentary board—the party’s highest decision-making body.

