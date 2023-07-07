DH Toon | Will all the ocean's water be sufficient sir?

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday washed the feet of a tribal youth, on whom a man had urinated, to express sorrow over the incident and apologised to him. Chouhan said he was saddened by the incident, as he washed the feet of the youth, Dashmat Rawat, while sitting on the floor at the CM's residence in Bhopal.

He called the youth “Sudama” and said, "Dashmat, you are now my friend."

