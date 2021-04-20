DH Toon | Will Delhi lockdown prevent PM from campaigning?

A six-day lockdown has been ordered in the national capital beginning Monday night as the city grapples with an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases that has put the health infrastructure under severe strain.

India's daily Covid-19 cases jumped by a record 2,73,810 on Monday as the health system crumbled under the weight of patients, bringing total infections closer to that of the United States, the world's worst-hit country. Despite soaring infections, politicians continued to hold mass rallies across the country for state elections.

