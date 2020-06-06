DH Toon: With no testing of returnee migrants, shutting of quarantine centres, Bihar left at mercy of god

The Bihar government has closed the registration of migrants returning to Bihar for putting them in 14-day institutional quarantine from Monday as movement of people has opened across the country, a top official of the Disaster Management department said.

In the first phase of the relaxations in lockdown 5.0, according to the 'Guidelines for Phased Re-opening (Unlock-1)' that is part of the lockdown order, religious places like temples, churches and mosques, hotels restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls will be allowed to function from June 8, causing many to worry about social distancing norms, and an extensive spread that may be even harder to control.

The state government's decision comes at a time when many migrants returning to Bihar have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the data released by the state Health department, the number of migrants who have tested positive since May 3 is 2,743.