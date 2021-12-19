DH Toon | WPI inflation at three-decade high

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Dec 19 2021, 06:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 06:40 ist

The most recent measure of inflation as per the wholesale price index (WPI) should be a worry for the government. In November, it stood at 14.2%. This means that wholesale prices rose by 14.2% in comparison to what they were in November 2020.

This is the highest monthly inflation in the current WPI series, which starts from April 2012 onwards. The spliced WPI series published by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy has data going as far back as April 1983. As per this series, the wholesale inflation in November is the highest seen since April 1992, when it was at 13.8%. So, WPI inflation last month was at a nearly three-decade high.

WPI inflation
Inflation
Economy
India News
DH Toon

