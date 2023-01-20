DH Toon | Wrestlers continue protest against WFI chief

Indian wrestlers, including the likes of Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia and CWG medallist Vinesh Phogat, on Thursday continued their protest against the alleged "dictatorship" of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has also been accused of sexual harassment, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
