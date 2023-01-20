DH Toon | Wrestlers continue protest against WFI chief

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 20 2023, 05:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 05:14 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Indian wrestlers, including the likes of Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia and CWG medallist Vinesh Phogat, on Thursday continued their protest against the alleged "dictatorship" of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has also been accused of sexual harassment, at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. 

DH Toon
Wrestling
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
India News

