DH Toon | 'Yogi mandir': Hail the new God in Uttar Pradesh!

DH Toon | 'Yogi mandir': Hail the new God in UP!

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Sep 20 2022, 07:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2022, 07:50 ist

A temple after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been built in Ayodhya, 

The temple, which has an idol of Adityanath, was built at Majre Maurya Ka Purwa in Kalyan Bhadarsa village, barely 20 kilometres from the place where the Ram Temple was being constructed by one Prabhakar Maurya, a resident of the same village.

