DH Toon | 'Yuva Shakti' India's driving force, says PM Modi

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • Jan 13 2023, 04:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 04:00 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Yuva Shakti is India's driving force and the country's economic growth provides great opportunity to the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday.

Addressing the National Youth Festival after inaugurating it, Modi said from toys to tourism, defence to digital, the nation is making headlines across the world. Modi repeatedly invoked Swami Vivekananda and said there is great optimism in the world towards India and its youth. 

Narendra Modi
India News
National Youth Day
DH Toon

