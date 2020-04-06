DH Views | Your daily dose of opinion, commentary & analysis
DH Views | Your daily dose of opinion, commentary & analysis
From politics to policy, from burning issues to business, Deccan Herald brings to you the best of web-only opinion, commentary and analysis. Specially curated for you, these in-depth articles will give you a 360-degree view of topics that matter.
17:39
Decoding PM’s corona messaging in four words: It’s all about Modi
Giving tasks to people keeps them engaged and guides them towards targets that are of least consequence to their lives in the long run. This thwarts discussions with others, the little that one is having over the phone, and thinking about a basic question: Is the government doing what it should have done?CLICK TO READ MORE
17:38
Loss of institutional memory will be a handicap for in India in the COVID-19 fightback
India’s policymakers, from top politicians to senior bureaucrats to the officers of the armed forces, as well as the lowest-level clerks in neighbourhood government offices, would have rarely faced such an existential crisis...CLICK TO READ MORE
17:34
What Zoom’s rise tells us about future of work culture
The shift to working from home would have happened in an organic manner, but the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the speed of change; important to think about the precautions we must take to make this on-going experiment successful...CLICK TO READ MORE
22:46
Parenting | Why reshaping our empathy matters
If we want to impart a healthy sense of justice to our children that is unadulterated by notions of groupism, perhaps expanding our own empathy is key... CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
22:48
Has Narendra Modi lost the plot in tackling the coronavirus pandemic?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s methods may be useful in dealing with usual political situations but they are unlikely to be of much use in dealing with a viral pandemic... CLICK HERE TO READMORE
