DH zooms past rivals in readership growth

Your favourite English newspaper has recorded the strongest growth among major English dailies across Karnataka in the latest round of the Indian Readership Survey (IRS).

According to the survey released on Saturday, DH easily outpaced its main rivals on the key Average Issue Readership (AIR) metric for Karnataka, with readership jumping by 10.5% compared with a 6.8% growth for the Times of India and a 2.1% shrinkage for The Hindu. AIR takes into account the readers who went through the newspaper the previous day to being surveyed.

DH added 53,000 new readers in the state under the category "Total Readership." Total readership is the total number of readers who had read the newspaper at least once in the last four weeks prior to the survey. The newspaper now has nearly 13 lakh readers, up from 12.43 lakh in the previous edition of the survey.

Prajavani, DH’s sister Kannada daily from The Printers (Mysore) Ltd stable, also performed impressively by registering a gain of 1.77 lakh new readers as per the new survey details. It now has over 75 lakh readers.

The IRS report is based on a "rolling average" over the last quarter of 2017 and three quarters of 2019.