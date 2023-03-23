Dhanbad: 4 dead, many injured as coal mine caves in

Dhanbad: 4 dead, many injured as coal mine caves in during illegal mining

The incident took place in BS Mining Outsourcing company's excavation project in West Modidih colliery at around 6 am

IANS
IANS,
  • Mar 23 2023, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 17:16 ist
Police and BCCL officials have not commented on the matter. Credit: iStock Images

At least four people died and many more were injured after a coal mine caved in during illegal mining in the Tetulmari police station area of Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Thursday.

The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.

The incident took place in BS Mining Outsourcing company's excavation project in West Modidih colliery at around 6 am.

According to sources, more than a dozen people had entered the tunnel to extract coal, during which the roof of the mine collapsed. Eyewitnesses said that four persons died on the spot and their bodies were recovered by villagers.

During the Jharkhand Assembly proceedings on Thursday, BJP legislator Dhullu Mahto claimed that around 10 people had died in the accident.

He stated that large scale illegal mining was taking place in the district and asked when the administration would stop such acts.

He demanded that Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) officials to be booked in the matter and for them to pay a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the deceased's next of kin and an amount of Rs 5 lakh to the injured.

Police and BCCL officials have not commented on the matter.

