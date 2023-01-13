Dhankhar expresses sadness over Sharad Yadav's death

Dhankhar expresses sadness over Sharad Yadav's untimely death

'He set high benchmarks in public life,' Dhankhar said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 13 2023, 10:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2023, 10:25 ist
Sharad Yadav. Credit: PTI File photo

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday expressed sadness over the passing away of veteran politician Sharad Yadav and said he was a popular leader and an astute administrator who set high benchmarks in public life.

Yadav died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Thursday. He was 75. He was 75. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

"Saddened by the untimely passing away of former Union Minister and veteran parliamentarian Sharad Yadav Ji. A popular leader and an astute administrator, he set high benchmarks in public life," Dhankhar said in a tweet.

"My deepest condolences to his family members and well-wishers. Om Shanti!" he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sharad Yadav
Jagdeep Dhankhar
India News

What's Brewing

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine

 