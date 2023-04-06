Dhankhar extends suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday announced the extension of the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil till Privileges Committee submits its recommendations, a decision that attracted the ire of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge who said it was "disgraceful treatment" meted out to a woman MP and "blatant violation" of rules and procedures.

Announcing the decision, Dhankhar said Patil was suspended for the remaining part of the Budget session subject to a report by the Privileges Committee for consideration of the Rajya Sabha. However, the Committee urged the Chairman to consider granting time till the first week of Monsoon Session to complete its investigation.

"Taking note of the inputs from the Privileges Committee, I find it expedient, invoking rule 266 read with rule 256, that the 10 February, 2023 suspension order of Rajani Ashokrao Patil may continue to be in force beyond the current Session and till the House has the benefit of the recommendations by the Privileges Committee," Dhankhar said amid protest by the Opposition MPs.

Patil was suspended from Rajya Sabha for filming the Opposition protest inside the House while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

In his letter to the Chairman, Kharge expressed his "grave displeasure and anguish", which is "shared" by MPs from his party and 19 other Opposition parties, in the "strongest possible terms" on the "gross parliamentary misdemeanour".

My colleague Smt. Rajani Patil continues to remain suspended from the Rajya Sabha. LoP & Congress President, Shri. Mallikarjun Kharge-ji, has just written to the Chairman on this grave injustice being done to her by the Modi regime. This is truly unprecedented! pic.twitter.com/OeTUjKxTmP — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) April 6, 2023

A "most distressed" Kharge reminded Dhankhar that floor leaders of 13 Opposition parties met him in the morning to urge him to revoke her suspension but he "chose to ignore this collective request".

Citing Rule 256(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), he said one member could be suspended from Rajya Sabha "for a period not exceeding the remainder of the Session".

"It is well evident that continuation of suspension of Rajani Patil well beyond the current Budget Session is a blatant violation of the Rules of Procedure as well as well established Parliamentary traditions. Such a development is most unfortunate and unprecedented in Parliamentary history," he said.

He said Patil is a "very diligent and a committed" MP who performed her duties with "utmost devotion" both inside the House and Parliamentary Committees as well as in public service.

"The extended suspension would deprive the member of her valued contribution to Parliamentary Committees of which she is a member. This would be a loss not only to her but also to the very institution of the Parliamentary Committee system," Kharge added.