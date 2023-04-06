Dhankhar extends suspension of Cong MP Rajani Patil

Dhankhar extends suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil

Patil was suspended from Rajya Sabha for filming the Opposition protest inside the House

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 06 2023, 19:47 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 19:47 ist
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday announced the extension of the suspension of Congress MP Rajani Patil till Privileges Committee submits its recommendations, a decision that attracted the ire of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge who said it was "disgraceful treatment" meted out to a woman MP and "blatant violation" of rules and procedures.

Announcing the decision, Dhankhar said Patil was suspended for the remaining part of the Budget session subject to a report by the Privileges Committee for consideration of the Rajya Sabha. However, the Committee urged the Chairman to consider granting time till the first week of Monsoon Session to complete its investigation.

Also Read | RS chairman allowed 'subversion' of standing committee's basic function: Jairam Ramesh

"Taking note of the inputs from the Privileges Committee, I find it expedient, invoking rule 266 read with rule 256, that the 10 February, 2023 suspension order of  Rajani Ashokrao Patil may continue to be in force beyond the current Session and till the House has the benefit of the recommendations by the Privileges Committee," Dhankhar said amid protest by the Opposition MPs.

Patil was suspended from Rajya Sabha for filming the Opposition protest inside the House while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was replying to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

In his letter to the Chairman, Kharge expressed his "grave displeasure and anguish", which is "shared" by MPs from his party and 19 other Opposition parties, in the "strongest possible terms" on the "gross parliamentary misdemeanour". 

A "most distressed" Kharge reminded Dhankhar that floor leaders of 13 Opposition parties met him in the morning to urge him to revoke her suspension but he "chose to ignore this collective request".

Citing Rule 256(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), he said one member could be suspended from Rajya Sabha "for a period not exceeding the remainder of the Session".

"It is well evident that continuation of suspension of Rajani Patil well beyond the current Budget Session is a blatant violation of the Rules of Procedure as well as well established Parliamentary traditions. Such a development is most unfortunate and unprecedented in Parliamentary history," he said.

He said Patil is a "very diligent and a committed" MP who performed her duties with "utmost devotion" both inside the House and Parliamentary Committees as well as in public service.

"The extended suspension would deprive the member of her valued contribution to Parliamentary Committees of which she is a member. This would be a loss not only to her but also to the very institution of the Parliamentary Committee system," Kharge added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jagdeep Dhankhar
India News
Congress 

Related videos

What's Brewing

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

Japan: Vending machine sells meat from intruding bears

King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links

King Charles backs research into monarchy's slave links

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

We will make them run for money: Salman on new actors

Pilot lauded for safe landing with cobra in cockpit

Pilot lauded for safe landing with cobra in cockpit

Gokarna's hidden jewel

Gokarna's hidden jewel

A community that conserves together

A community that conserves together

DH Toon | Was Gandhiji hit by an unmanned car?

DH Toon | Was Gandhiji hit by an unmanned car?

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Tiger eats leopard: Bengaluru man's click goes viral

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

Sex is a 'beautiful thing', Pope says in documentary

 