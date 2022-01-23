Dharam Sansad case: Plea in SC seeks SIT probe into hate speeches against Hindu community

An organisation, Hindu Front for Justice, through its president and others, has approached the Supreme Court to examine hate speeches delivered against the community. It has filed an intervention application in the hate speech case examined by the top court with regard to the Haridwar Dharam Sansad case.

The plea claimed that since the top court has agreed to examine hate speeches against Muslims, then it should also examine hate speeches against Hindus, and cited over two dozen instances involving political leaders like Akbaruddin Owaisi and AAP leader from Delhi, Amanatullah Khan.

“The applicants herein through the present application are praying to this court to direct an SIT to investigate the hate speeches given against the members of the Hindu community, their gods and goddess," the plea said.

It further asked the court to direct investigation into the incident of hate speech given against the constitutional spirit as well as the unity and integrity of India.

Also Read — Yati Narsinghanand, organiser of Dharma Sansad, sent to 14-day judicial custody

The plea pointed out that leaders and preachers of the Muslim community have been propagating against the Hindu religion and against the sovereignty and integrity of India. “The provocative speeches delivered by Muslim leaders have created an atmosphere of fear and unrest in the Hindu community. Such statements remind us of the working of Muslim league which resulted in the partition of the country," the plea filed through advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain said.

The National President of Hindu Sena also filed a plea to oppose the PIL, filed by journalist Qurban Ali, and another, which sought criminal action for hate speech against the speakers at the Dharam Sansad conclave held at Haridwar and another event in Delhi.

The application sought directions to the state governments to register FIR against Asaduddin Owaisi, Tauqeer Raza, Sajid Rashidi, Amanatullah Khan, Waris Pathan for allegedly making hate speeches.

On January 12, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Uttarakhand government and Centre with regard to hate speeches against the Muslim community at Dharam Sansad in Haridwar.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: