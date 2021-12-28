Dharam Sansad organiser condemns comments on Mahatma Gandhi

The organiser of the recent 'Dharam Sansad' in Raipur of Chhattisgarh has condemned Sant Kalicharan’s remarks made against Mahatma Gandhi at the event and claimed that all 'sants' (seers) who were to speak at the event had been told well in advance not to talk out of context.

“We had told all sants that there will be no political discourse from the stage, nor will there be any view expressed for or against any political party. We had said that you speak only about 'sanathan dharma', and don’t speak anything against any other religion,” Neelkanth Tripathy, the organiser of the 'Dharam Sansad' told Deccan Herald.

Tripathy, besides working for the cause of 'sanathan dharma', is also associated with Nationalist Congress Party.

Tripathy claimed that the objective of the two-day congregation December 25 and 26 was to bring together different factions of 'sanathan dharma'. “Youngsters call themselves Hindus but they don’t know what’s 'sanathan dharm'. The programme was for sants to give guidance,” Tripathy said.

The programme, claims Tripathy, went well till Kalicharan started speaking, using inapt language in reference to Mahatma Gandhi. Later, another speaker, Mahant Ramsundar Das condemned the same, and dissociated himself from the 'Dharam Sansad'. The programme had around 150 participants, 10-15 of them being from other states.

Mohan Markam, Chhattisgarh Congress president, alleged that such comments are intended at disturbing peace. “We are demanding action and there will be action,” Markam told Deccan Herald.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in a tweet, has stated that a complaint has already been registered against Sant Kalicharan at a police station in Raipur.

“I have already offered my statement to police and have told them that I am ready to assist, as needed,” Tripathy said.

Chhattisgarh BJP, however, claimed that the programme had the patronage of the Congress, and if the chief minister is promising action against Sant Kalicharan, then action should be taken against the organisers also. “Whenever anything happens they try to blame the BJP, the RSS. What Kalicharan has said is not right and we condemn it. But we demand that action be taken against those who were associated with organising the event,” Vishnu Deo Sai, state president, BJP, told Deccan Herald.

