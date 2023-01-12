Dharma is essential nature of India: Bhagwat

Dharma is essential nature of India: Bhagwat

'Dharma is the Satva of this country and Sanatan Dharma is the Hindu Rashtra,' he said

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Jan 12 2023, 01:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 01:52 ist
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI Photo

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that religion or "Dharma" is the essential nature ("Satva") of India, and the Sanatan Dharma is Hindu Rashtra. He was speaking at the 'Dharmbhaskar' awards programme here. The Britishers introduced a new education system to take away India's "Satva" and the country was impoverished, he said.

"Dharma is the Satva of this country and Sanatan Dharma is the Hindu Rashtra (Hindu nation). Whenever the Hindu Rashtra progresses, it progresses for the sake of that Dharma only. And now it is the will of God that Sanatan Dharma rises and hence the rise of Hindustan is certain," said Bhagwat. Dharma is not just a cult, sect or a form of worship, he further said. The "values of Dharma", that is, truth, compassion, purity and penance are equally important, the RSS chief said.

Despite many invasions, India remained one of the richest countries in the world as the "Satva of Dharma" was maintained by its people, he said. India was at the number one position economically for 1,600 years and later too it ranked in the first five countries, Bhagwat claimed. But in 1860, an invader (the British) understood the importance of "Satva" and introduced a new education system to destroy that "Satva", the RSS chief said.

Plans were made so that Indians would not come together and fight back, and it resulted in the deterioration of the financial condition of the country, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mohan Bhagwat
RSS
India News

What's Brewing

When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe

When Indian divas aced their looks at Golden Globe

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

FIH Men's World Cup facts and trivia

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

Why do our dogs and cats bring us dead animals?

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

In Pics: RRR bags first Golden Globe with 'Naatu Naatu'

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

Yearly floods turn Assam's rural women into refugees

 