Dharmendra asks Sunny to learn from AAP MP Mann

Days after he appointed his ‘proxy’ for looking after works in his constituency, actor-turned BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Punjab’s Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has now got a piece of advice from his father and veteran actor Dharmendra.

The father wants his son to learn something from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Bhagwant Mann, who won the Sangrur seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Mann, a two-term parliamentarian, is the lone MP of the AAP.

Dharmendra tweeted, “Sunny, my son, try to learn something from my son like Bhagwant Mann, MP from Sangrur. What a sacrifice, to serve mother India. Jeete raho Mann, Bahut, Bahut maan hai mujhe app par” (Long live Mann, I am proud of you)."

Sunny Deol had recently drawn flak for appointing his representative ‘to follow important matters pertaining to the Gurdaspur parliament constituency.’ Deol had termed the controversy as unfortunate while reiterating his commitment towards the people of his constituency.