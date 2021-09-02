Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss NEP 2020 with VCs of central varsities on September 3

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will discuss the implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 with Vice Chancellors of 45 central universities on Friday.

This will be the first formal meeting of the Minister with the vice-chancellors in a group, an Education ministry spokesperson said.

The minister would also discuss setting up an Academic Bank of Credit, multiple entry, exit system for academic courses, open and online education and the start of the new academic session.

Also on the agenda are the steps taken by the universities to fill the backlog of vacancies of teachers of SC, ST, OBC and economically weaker section categories.

Also on the agenda are the steps taken by the universities to fill the backlog of vacancies of teachers of SC, ST, OBC and economically weaker section categories.

Issues such as glue grants for educational institutions and celebrations of 75 years of Independence will also come up for discussion.

The Academic Bank of Credit has been set up with an aim to provide students with mobility of not only moving between institutes while pursuing one degree but also offers the flexibility of leaving a course and rejoining it after taking some time off from where a student had left it.

It also supports the multiple entries and exits systems as offered under the National Education Policy (NEP) which enable a student to get appropriate certification who decides to leave a programme after a certain time period.

