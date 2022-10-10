'Dharti Putra' Mulayam's demise irreparable loss: Murmu

'Dharti Putra' Mulayam Singh Yadav’s demise irreparable loss to country: President Murmu

Mulayam, 82, died in Medanta hospital in Gurugram where he was undergoing treatment

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 10 2022, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 12:44 ist

President Droupadi Murmu termed the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday an “irreparable loss” to the country.

She said the achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary.

Mulayam, 82, died in Medanta hospital in Gurugram where he was undergoing treatment.

The former defence minister was admitted in the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2.

“The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary.

"'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a veteran leader and was connected with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!” Murmu tweeted in Hindi. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Mulayam Singh Yadav
Droupadi Murmu

What's Brewing

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

 