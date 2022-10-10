'Dharti Putra' Mulayam Singh Yadav’s demise irreparable loss to country: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu termed the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav on Monday an “irreparable loss” to the country.
She said the achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary.
Mulayam, 82, died in Medanta hospital in Gurugram where he was undergoing treatment.
The former defence minister was admitted in the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2.
“The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary.
"'Dharti Putra' Mulayam ji was a veteran leader and was connected with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!” Murmu tweeted in Hindi.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists
DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols
A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself
Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru
Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast
US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past
Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive