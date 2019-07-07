Dhoni fans celebrate his birthday by watching biopic

Die-hard fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the renowned Indian cricketer who brought countless laurels to the country, celebrate his turning 38 in style on Sunday. Chants of Dhoni, Dhoni, Dhoni reverberated the Vetri Theatre here as the cricketer’s biopic “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story” was screened as special gesture to celebrate his birthday.

Dhoni is celebrated much in Tamil Nadu for he heads the IPL team named after the capital city of the southern state. And the Vetri Theatre in Chromepet in Chennai thought a special show would be a fitting tribute to the cricketing legend and an occasion for his fans to revel in the movie.

The 11.45 am special show had good response with 50 per cent of the seats being filled. Though the movie is three-year-old, Dhoni’s fans whistled and chanted the cricketer’s name as if they were watching the biopic for the first time.

Hands went up and fans chanted Dhoni, Dhoni as the reel-life Dhoni appeared on the giant screen. The fans were so excited that they even distributed sweets and chocolates to the audience during interval. Several Dhoni fans also took to Twitter to post pictures of their celebrating the cricketer’s birthday inside the theatre.

“Chocolates were distributed for #ThalaDhoniBirthday at VetrriTheatres,” MSK, whose tweets via @sendilkmr90, tweeted by posting four pictures of the celebrations. The theatre management said they allowed booking tickets for the special show via online booking. “We did advertise about the special screening and got good response. The special show was a tribute to Dhoni who has captured the hearts of millions of fans in Tamil Nadu,” a manager said.

Ajay, a fan who watched the special show, said he was excited to have been at Vetri Theatre to celebrate Dhoni’s birthday. “We danced and whistled as if it was the first-day first show of the biopic. Dhoni is and always will be the most-liked cricketer for millions in Tamil Nadu because he has led the CSK to a win several times,” he said.