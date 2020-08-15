Dhoni symbolizes courage of youths from small towns: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday called former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni a symbol of courage for crores of youths coming from small towns.

Dhoni retired from international cricket on Saturday.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just a cricketer, he is the `courage' for crores of youths who come from small towns and ordinary families and have the passion to do something big.

"One thing every ambitious Indian should learn from his life is `It's Never Too Late'," Chouhan tweeted.

Rajya Sabha member and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, a cricket enthusiast and former chairman of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, called himself a Dhoni fan.

"What a magnificent career, #Dhoni!; as a fan myself, I am grateful to you for having achieved the many milestones for Indian cricket! Best wishes," Scindia said in a tweet.

In another tweet, Chouhan also wished Suresh Raina, who too announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday.

"Dear @ImRaina (Suresh Raina), it was fun to watch your tremendous fielding and great batting. I still remember your exciting innings played against England in 2006 and South Africa in 2010 and Australia in 2016.

"My best wishes for your future life," Chouhan said.