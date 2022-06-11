'Did I deserve this?': Aryan Khan after drug probe

Aryan Khan’s arrest last year in October was one of the country’s biggest news, and while the Khan family is used to the attention, NCB’s drug probe is perhaps not the spotlight they needed. His arrest, in October 2021, for allegedly doing recreational drugs at a party dominated headlines and social media.

He was charged under laws "related to possession, consumption and sale of illegal substances." After spending 26 days in custody, he was released on bail.

A senior NCB official, Sanjay Singh, who led the Special Investigation Team, revealed to India Today that he interacted with Aryan Khan and other accused.

Sanjay Singh told India Today that Aryan expressed that he is being treated as if he is an international drug trafficker and questioned Singh, "aren’t these charges absurd?" As said by Singh, Aryan also asked him if he deserved to be in custody for so long with no evidence to incriminate him. Aryan Khan said, "Sir, you have done me great wrong and ruined my reputation."

Also Read | Evidence? Well, the cops have stock witnesses

“We’ve been painted as criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society”, said SRK

Sanjay Singh also stated that he met with Khan who expressed concerns about his son’s mental and physical well-being. As per Singh, SRK said that his son was being ‘vilified’ and said to Singh, “We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find going to work tough every day."

The Bombay High Court had granted Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha bail on October 28th 2021 and on May 27, Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the NCB, citing a lack of evidence.