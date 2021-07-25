Unaware of Hot Shots app content: Shilpa Shetty to cops

Did not know about content of Hot Shots app, Shilpa Shetty tells cops

Shetty said she did not know about the content of the app, nor did she interfere in her husband's business

  Jul 25 2021
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra. Credit: Reuters Photo

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty told police that she had no idea about the content of the `Hot Shots' app through which her husband Raj Kundra allegedly distributed pornographic films, sources said on Saturday. Kundra, a city-based businessman, was arrested by the Mumbai police on July 19 for alleged production of pornographic films and their dissemination through apps.

In her statement given to the police on Friday, Shetty said she did not know about the content of the app, nor did she interfere in her husband's business, police sources said. She was not linked to the app business in any way, the actor said, as per the sources.

She also told police that she had resigned from the post of director of Kundra's firm Viaan Industries. The police seized a laptop from Kundra's house during search on Friday and also recovered some bank statements, sources said. 

