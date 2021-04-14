Did you know? Ambedkar's autobiography 'Waiting for a visa' is taught as a textbook at Columbia University

Every year, April 14, the birth anniversary of Dalit leader, thinker and the architect of the Indian Constitution, B R Ambedkar is commemorated in India and across the world as Ambedkar Jayanti.

The ones who complete their education under the Indian education system know about Ambedkar's pivotal role in the formulation of the Indian Constitution, but a majority of them haven't read his other works, be it the Annihilation of Caste and other essays or his 20-page autobiography Waiting for a Visa.

Read | Rare 1968 short film on Babasaheb Ambedkar in NFAI collection

In the United States, however, Waiting for a Visa has been part of the curriculum at the prestigious Columbia University since 2019.

The Dalit icon wrote the book, which deals with issues like untouchability and caste discrimination, upon his return from a tour of the United States and Europe in 1935-36.

Also Read | A few tall tales about Ambedkar

Divided into six parts, Ambedkar's main purpose of writing the autobiography was to explain to foreigners the inner workings of caste hierarchy in India and the practise of untouchability.

In fact, a Columbia University professor, Frances W. Pritchett, edited the memoir before it was drafted into the syllabus.