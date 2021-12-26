Didn't say farm laws will be brought back, Narendra Singh Tomar clarifies

After facing criticism over his remarks on farm laws at an event, Narendra Singh Tomar Saturday clarified that the Centre will not reintroduce farm laws.

Congress had charged the Narendra Modi government of conspiring to bring back the now-repealed contentious farm laws through backdoors after the Assembly elections to five states, citing Tomar's remarks that the government moved a "step back" and "will move forward again".

Stating that he "did not say" the laws will be brought back in an amended form, the minister told reporters, "I had said that the government had made good (farm) laws. We took them back due to some reason but we will continue to work for the welfare of farmers."

Speaking at an event in Nagpur, Tomar had said, "We brought agriculture amendment laws but some people did not like these laws which were a big reform brought about 70 years after Independence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership... But the government is not disappointed, we moved a step back and we will move forward again because farmers are India's backbone."

The Farm Laws Repeal Act revoked the three farm laws which were passed by Parliament in September last year with an objective to bring reforms in the agriculture sector.

These three farm laws were — Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

