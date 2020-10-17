Differently-abled girl raped, beheaded in Gujarat; cousin detained

The Banaskantha police in north Gujarat on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping and beheading his 12-year-old cousin. Police said that the victim, a hearing and speech-impaired girl, had gone missing since Friday evening whose dead body was found outside a village.

Police said that the accused identified as Nitin Kishor Mali "kidnapped" the girl and took her to Dantewada, about 30 km away from her home in Deesa taluka. Her body was found on Saturday morning at an isolated place near a village. Police said that Mali allegedly beheaded her with a sickle to avoid suspicion.

The Banaskantha district superintendent of police Tarun Duggal said that "Mali had kidnapped the girl from her home and brought to spot where he raped and then killed her. He has confessed to his crime."