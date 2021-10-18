Difficult for middle class to travel even by road: Priyanka Gandhi slams govt on rising fuel prices

With petrol and diesel prices soaring much above that of jet fuel, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday took a dig at the Narendra Modi government, saying it promised to make the 'hawai chappal' wearing class to travel by air but it has now become difficult for the middle class to travel even by road.

Priyanka tweeted in Hindi, "(the government) had promised that those wearing 'Hawai chappals' (slippers) will travel by airplane. But the BJP government has hiked the prices of petrol and diesel so much that now it has become difficult for those wearing 'hawai chappals' and the middle class to travel even by road."

She used the hashtag 'BJP lai mehenge din (BJP has brought expensive days)' and tagged a news report about petrol being over 30 per cent costlier than aviation fuel.

Also Read | Fuel rates hiked again, petrol at Rs 105.84/litre in Delhi

On Sunday, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked by 35 paise, which made it almost 33 per cent more than the cost of air turbine fuel used for planes.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 105.84 a litre and Rs 111.77 per litre in Mumbai. In Mumbai, diesel now comes for Rs 102.52 a litre; while in Delhi, it costs Rs 94.57.

The ATF in Delhi costs Rs 79,020.16 per kilolitre or Rs 79 per litre.

Check out latest DH videos here