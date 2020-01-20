Difficult to predict war scenario with Pakistan: CDS Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on Monday said it was very difficult to predict if a scenario of a war with Pakistan would emerge or not but all the defence services were prepared to take on any challenge.

The top general, who inducted the Sukhoi-30 MKI squadron here, was responding to a question about any possibility of war emerging between India and Pakistan. "All the defence services are tasked to be prepared for any option that may emerge. It is very difficult to predict a scenario.

But, we are always prepared for any task that may be assigned to us," Rawat said.