Now, AI to be used to transcribe House proceedings

'Digital Sansad' to offer AI-based transcripts of House proceedings

The platform is expected to be launched with the inauguration of the new Parliament building

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 26 2023, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 20:03 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Lok Sabha secretariat, in a move towards digitalising House proceedings, is all set to launch 'Digital Sansad'.

The platform, which is expected to be launched along with the inauguration of the new Parliament building, will use AI-based technology to transcribe House proceedings live, in 22 scheduled regional languages, according to a Times of India report

Read | Kerala AI-cameras caught up in privacy breach and corruption allegations

According to the report, the AI-based 'speech-to-text' technology will allow the reporting branch of the Parliament Secretariat to create accurate transcripts of the proceedings of the House, using an audio feed of the proceedings. It will also use newer technologies like automatic indexing and tagging of files to enhance search responses, along with the introduction of AI-based conversational chat and voice-based bots that are capable of responding to instructions.

The platform called 'One Nation, One Application,' will give easy access to the Parliament's resources and records through the portal’s ‘Knowledge Management System’, while the secretariat will be enabled to share all information online. It will also allow for end-to-end digital communication between ministers and Parliament, and for citizens. 

The platform will soon be linked to all 31 state assemblies. And for this, the already existing mobile app of the platform will be improved to give access not only to both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, but also to the state assemblies as well.

 

India News
Parliament
Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha
Artificial Intelligence

