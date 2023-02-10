Digitise ancient texts for future generations: PM Modi

Calling for “vikas aur virasat” together, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed for a programme to digitise ancient and historical texts for future generations.

Reflecting on this year’s Budget, the Prime Minister informed that an announcement has been made to digitise ancient records with the help of new techniques as he urged members of all societies and sects to come forward and digitize any ancient texts associated with them.

“We have to look at ‘vikas aur virasat’…both are equally important for us,” he said.

Modi was speaking at the inauguration of the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy) at Marol in Mumbai.

Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Community.

The Dawoodi Bohra community head, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the 53rd al Dai al Mutlaq, welcomed Modi and showered praise on him and recalled the association with the community.

“Whenever and wherever I go abroad, members of the Dawoodi Bohra community come and welcome me, greet me,” Modi said, adding: “The people of the Bohra community in foreign lands can act as brand ambassadors of shining India. The Dawoodi Bohra community will continue to play an important role in reaching the goal of a developed India.”

The Prime Minister said that in the last 8 years, a record number of universities have come up and medical colleges are being established in every district. He informed that 145 colleges were established between 2004-2014, whereas, more than 260 medical colleges came into existence between 2014-22.

“In the last 8 years, one university and two colleges were opened every week”, the Prime Minister informed. “This speed and scale is witness to the fact that India is going to become the pool of that young talent that is going to shape the world,” he added.

Highlighting the significant change in the education system in India, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of regional languages in the education system. He informed that engineering and medical education can now be taken up in regional languages.

The Prime Minister also informed about the simplification of the patent process which has helped the patent system a great deal. The Prime Minister noted the increasing use of technology in the education system and said that the youth of today are being equipped with skills to deal with technology and innovation.

“Our youth are primed for real-world problems and are actively finding solutions”, the Prime Minister said.