Digvijaya Singh tightens grip on Congress after Madhya Pradesh bypolls

BJP's strong performance in Madhya Pradesh bypolls has led to tightening of senior leader Digvijaya Singh's grip on the Congress in the state.

The bypolls had turned out to be a direct contest between former chief minister Kamal Nath and turncoat Jyotiraditya Scindia, who had quit the Congress to join the BJP in March.

Scindia's rebellion, along with 25 MLAs loyal to him, had brought down the Kamal Nath government in the state.

Though Congress managed to defeat nine turncoats who had joined the BJP, it was not enough to bring down Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who required victory in only nine seats to ensure a simple majority in the 230-member assembly. The BJP was set to win 19 of the 28 seats where bypolls were held.

Political observers peg the defeat of the Congress as a loss of face for Kamal Nath, who found it difficult to pursue state politics.

“We accept the mandate of the people. We made every effort to convey our views to the people... We will introspect on the results,” Kamal Nath said.

Congress candidate Ramchandra Dangi defeated Narayansinh Panwar of the BJP in Biaora assembly segment, which is part of Digvijaya Singh's Raghogarh Lok Sabha seat.

With Kamal Nath on backfoot after the poll loss, and other key leaders Suresh Pachouri and Ajay Singh relegated to the sidelines, the field is open for Digvijaya Singh, a two-term chief minister, to assert himself in the state Congress.

Digvijaya Singh was elected to the Rajya Sabha earlier this year and was appointed as permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in September.