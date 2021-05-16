Digvijaya Singh writes to MP CM over Mucormycosis injection

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said an injection to treat Mucormycosis, a rare and dangerous fungal infection that has been found in some Covid-19 patients as well as those who had recovered from the infection, was not available in shops in Madhya Pradesh.

In a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Rajya Sabha MP said people were in distress due to the unavailability of Amphotericin injections that are used to treat Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus.

Also read: 4,077 more die of Covid-19; new infections lowest in nearly a month

Singh said the unavailability of Amphotericin gives rise to doubts whether it too is being black-marketed like Remdesivir, a key medicine in Covid-19 treatment.

Singh, in his letter to the CM, said the black fungus infection was spreading fast, with more than 70 cases reported in capital Bhopal alone, of which 23 are in Hamidia Hospital here.

The former MP CM asked Chouhan to take strict action against those involved in medicine black-marketing and ensure people needing Amphotericin get it in time.